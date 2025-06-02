403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PUBG MOBILE BRINGS TITAN-SIZED STYLE IN NEW ATTACK ON TITAN COLLABORATION UPDATE
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai – June 2nd, 202– – PUBG MOBILE, one of the w’rld’s most popular mobile games, is excited to reveal an exciting update as part of its ongoing collaboration with the acclaimed anime series Attack on Titan. Building on the intense gameplay and features already live in-game, this next phase of the partnership expands the experience with new themed character sets, items, voice packs, and more. These exciting new additions, available through the themed Prize Path and two themed Lucky Spin events, invite players to dive even deeper into the world of Attack on Titan in PUBG MOBILE.
Until 6th July, players can further immerse themselves in the Attack on Titan universe with the arrival of iconic character sets of Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann. Each set is available in both anime-inspired and realistic 3D styles, allowing players to seamlessly switch between a vibrant, cartoon-like appearance and one more lifelike as they face off on the battlegrounds.
In a nod to the transformative power at the heart of the series, players who obtain both the Eren Jaeger character set and the Attack Titan set can unlock the ability to transform Eren into the fearsome Attack Titan. Similarly, those who acquire both the Armin Arlert character set and the Colossal Titan set can trigger’Armin’s transformation into the full force of the Colossal Titan, bringing an explosive new dimension to their gameplay.
Alongside these transformations, players can immerse themselves in a wide array of themed content that captures the spirit and intensity of Attack on Titan, including the Armored Titan costume and the Mini Colossal Titan Buddy companion. Voice packs for legendary Attack on Titan characters Eren, Armin, Levi, and Mikasa are also available, featuring iconic voice lines from the anime series.
Players can also explore a variety of customisable items inspired by the Scout Regiment, the elite group of soldiers dedicated to defending humanity from the Titans. These include the Scout Regiment gear set, the Scout Regiment horse, the Cart Titan Dacia, and the muscle-bound Colossal Titan Dacia. Additionally, a collection of themed gear is available, including parachutes, gun skins, melee weapons, helmets, backpacks, weapon charms, and more, all designed to honour the style, symbolism, and striking visuals that have made Attack on Titan a global phenomenon.
The PUBG MOBILE x Attack on Titan collaboration expansion is available until 6th July 2025. Download and play the game for free via the App Store and Google Play Store to explore the latest content and continue your fight for humanity.
Until 6th July, players can further immerse themselves in the Attack on Titan universe with the arrival of iconic character sets of Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann. Each set is available in both anime-inspired and realistic 3D styles, allowing players to seamlessly switch between a vibrant, cartoon-like appearance and one more lifelike as they face off on the battlegrounds.
In a nod to the transformative power at the heart of the series, players who obtain both the Eren Jaeger character set and the Attack Titan set can unlock the ability to transform Eren into the fearsome Attack Titan. Similarly, those who acquire both the Armin Arlert character set and the Colossal Titan set can trigger’Armin’s transformation into the full force of the Colossal Titan, bringing an explosive new dimension to their gameplay.
Alongside these transformations, players can immerse themselves in a wide array of themed content that captures the spirit and intensity of Attack on Titan, including the Armored Titan costume and the Mini Colossal Titan Buddy companion. Voice packs for legendary Attack on Titan characters Eren, Armin, Levi, and Mikasa are also available, featuring iconic voice lines from the anime series.
Players can also explore a variety of customisable items inspired by the Scout Regiment, the elite group of soldiers dedicated to defending humanity from the Titans. These include the Scout Regiment gear set, the Scout Regiment horse, the Cart Titan Dacia, and the muscle-bound Colossal Titan Dacia. Additionally, a collection of themed gear is available, including parachutes, gun skins, melee weapons, helmets, backpacks, weapon charms, and more, all designed to honour the style, symbolism, and striking visuals that have made Attack on Titan a global phenomenon.
The PUBG MOBILE x Attack on Titan collaboration expansion is available until 6th July 2025. Download and play the game for free via the App Store and Google Play Store to explore the latest content and continue your fight for humanity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment