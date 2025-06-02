Babulal Marandi Accuses CM Hemant Soren, Officials Of Conspiring To Frame Him In False Cases
Addressing the media in Giridih, Marandi claimed he had received credible information indicating that attempts were being made to intimidate him because of his sustained activism on issues of public interest and corruption.
“I have consistently raised my voice against the liquor scam, the mining mafia, irregularities in JPSC and JSSC exams, and corruption in rural development schemes. Exposing these scams has made me a target of personal vendetta,” he alleged.
Marandi also claimed that this was not the first time that such efforts were being made to silence him.
“Earlier, there was even a plot to attack me using militants in the Shikaripara area of Dumka. Following intelligence alerts, the Centre assigned the CRPF for my security,” he said.
In a direct challenge to the Chief Minister, Marandi said,“Once again, attempts are being made to silence me through threats, false cases, and character assassination. But I will not be cowed down.”
Taking to social media, the senior BJP leader wrote: "Hemant ji and your officials, if you think you can silence me with threats and fabricated charges, then you clearly do not know me. I may speak less, but I have never backed down in the face of fear."
Marandi concluded his post with a powerful reminder of personal tragedy:“Even when I lost my young son to a militant attack, I did not retreat. Your cheap tactics and smear campaigns cannot stop me from standing up for the people of Jharkhand.”
