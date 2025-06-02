Western Financial Group And The Calgary Stampeders Create Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two strong Canadian brands unite to champion community, tradition, and bold growth

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Western Financial Group is proud to announce a multi-year strategic partnership with the Calgary Stampeders, uniting two powerhouse organizations that share a deep commitment to community, performance, and Canadian values.

Through this partnership, Western Financial Group will be a home and away jersey sponsor as well as on-field and in-arena advertiser, prominently featured across McMahon Stadium through impactful branding.

“As Canada's insurance broker, Western Financial Group is powered by a team of experts dedicated to protecting what matters most to our customers,” said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group.“Partnering with the Calgary Stampeders reflects our bold vision for the future, one built on teamwork, trust, and delivering value to our customers and the communities we serve.”

“We're proud to welcome Western Financial Group to the Stampeders family,” said Jay McNeil, President of the Calgary Stampeders.“This partnership brings together two organizations deeply rooted in community values and Western Canadian spirit. We look forward to building something special together for our fans and the broader community.”

Under Grant's visionary leadership, Western recently unveiled a transformative growth strategy for 2025, and this new partnership is a testament to our alignment to our goals and our belief in the power of collaboration and community.

With Western Financial Group's presence on the field, in the stands, and on Stampeder's jerseys, fans can expect to see more of the brand they trust.“This partnership is a celebration of two great Canadian organizations rooted in tradition, with a commitment to customer care and a community focus,” said Tonia Berger, Marketing Consultant, Western Financial Group.“We're proud to support the CFL and stand alongside the Calgary Stampeders as we build on our shared legacy of excellence.”

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do-it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit for more.

About the Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeder Football Club was founded in 1945. The team has finished first in their division 21 times, has made 17 Grey Cup appearances and has won the championship on eight occasions. The Stampeders are proud members of the Calgary and Southern Alberta communities and are actively involved in a number of causes, with amateur football and health and wellness programs being particular areas of focus.

