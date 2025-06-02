USW Welcomes Federal Commitment To Canadian Steel And Aluminum In National Infrastructure And Defence Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director, Marty Warren, issued the following statement:

“The United Steelworkers (USW) welcomes the federal government's decision to require Canadian steel and aluminum in national infrastructure and defence projects.

This is a commitment Steelworkers have championed for many years. We welcome the news that the government is prepared to put Canadian workers and jobs at the heart of infrastructure and defence spending. This will benefit our members, our communities, and our economy.

USW has consistently called for strong Buy Canadian policies to protect good jobs and rebuild domestic supply chains, especially in the face of a worsening trade war and unfair global competition.

We'll be reviewing the details closely to ensure this policy delivers on its promise. That means clear, enforceable rules that actually prioritize Canadian-made materials - starting with steel and aluminum, but also including wood, critical minerals, and other key sectors. This must be the beginning, not the end, of a broader industrial strategy that supports Canadian jobs and production.

At a time when our steel and aluminum sectors are being hit by massive U.S. tariffs, this is the kind of leadership we've been demanding and Industry Minister Melanie Joly has delivered.

We are ready to work with the federal government to make this a success. At the same time, we continue to call for stronger trade enforcement, anti-dumping measures, comprehensive reform to Employment Insurance, and the introduction of a wage subsidy program to support workers impacted by this trade war.

Canada has the tools to defend and grow good jobs - it just takes the will to use them. Today's news could mark a turning point - and we hope it's just the beginning.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

