ASE Index Edges Down As Trading Volume Reaches 3.3 Million Shares

Amman, June 2 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's session with a slight decline, as the index fell by 0.1 percent to settle at 2,676 points.Trading activity included approximately 3.3 million shares exchanged through 3,012 transactions, generating a total trading value of around JD 9.4 million.Out of the listed companies that saw trading activity, 40 recorded gains in their share prices, 20 declined, while 32 companies closed unchanged.

