Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Index Edges Down As Trading Volume Reaches 3.3 Million Shares


2025-06-02 07:08:44
Amman, June 2 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's session with a slight decline, as the index fell by 0.1 percent to settle at 2,676 points.
Trading activity included approximately 3.3 million shares exchanged through 3,012 transactions, generating a total trading value of around JD 9.4 million.
Out of the listed companies that saw trading activity, 40 recorded gains in their share prices, 20 declined, while 32 companies closed unchanged.

