Azerbaijani Official Depicts Looming Harmony Of Karabakh's Green Energy With Baku's Oil

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The electricity produced in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur will not only contribute to Karabakh but also green the electricity used to refine oil in Baku, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov told Trend on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week event.

He mentioned that almost all electricity in Karabakh is obtained from green sources.

"Although electricity consumption in Karabakh is less than 40 MW, production exceeds 100 MW. This means that currently Karabakh uses green electricity for its own consumption and transfers the rest to other regions of Azerbaijan.

A relevant law has already been prepared in the field of energy consumption, both in terms of buildings and equipment. We aim to achieve new and serious results in this direction," the official pointed out.

The deputy minister, driving the point home, highlighted that Nakhchivan is where the cream of the solar energy crop lies, while southern Karabakh holds the silver medal in potential. He laid out plans to harness this energy to the fullest, leaving no stone unturned.

"The electricity produced in those regions will not only contribute to Karabakh but also green the electricity used to process black gold in Baku. That is, we will combine the green energy of Karabakh with the black gold of Baku. Thus, we will have taken one of the important steps towards decarbonization.

In addition, four gas turbines have been delivered to the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant in Mingachevir. As a result of these turbines, the efficiency there has increased by approximately 30 percent. This means that as a result of the measures taken in Mingachevir alone, natural gas savings are measured in the amount of 100 million cubic meters. At the same time, the construction of renewable energy plants means decarbonization," Soltanov added.