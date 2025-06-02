Digiasia (FAAS) Appoints D. Boral Capital As Placement Agent For $100M Strategic Bitcoin Treasury Raise
The appointment follows DigiAsia's recently announced shortlisting process and reflects its commitment to partnering with experienced capital markets advisors to accelerate treasury transformation through digital assets. D. Boral Capital will lead structuring, syndication, and placement of the financing strategy across equity-linked offerings, convertible instruments, and institutional crypto finance solutions.
"We are pleased to appoint D. Boral Capital as our placement agent as we initiate this transformational Bitcoin treasury strategy," said Prashant Gorkan, CEO of DigiAsia. "Their deep expertise in cross-border capital formation positions us to execute a best-in-class institutional capital raise aligned with our long-term growth and asset management strategy."
With this mandate, DigiAsia solidifies its position as a pioneer in regulated corporate crypto treasury strategy. The Company expects to complete the initial raise and begin BTC acquisitions in Q3 2025. The treasury will be deployed through a secure, yield-generating structure utilizing licensed digital asset custodians and financial institutions.
DigiAsia plans to issue further updates as the capital raise progresses, with investor outreach and institutional allocation programs commencing immediately. The Company anticipates that the Bitcoin treasury reserve will serve as a long-term asset, balancing strategic resilience and growth-oriented returns.
About DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS)
DigiAsia Corp. is a Nasdaq-listed fintech-as-a-service platform delivering digital banking, payments, and embedded finance solutions through a B2B2X API model across Southeast Asia and emerging markets. The Company is expanding into AI-driven finance and crypto-enabled treasury solutions.
About D. Boral Capital
D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding capital raise plans, crypto treasury deployment, and strategic partnerships. Actual results may differ materially due to various risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Strategic Appointment Supports Institutional Capital Formation, Blockchain Finance Expansion, and BTC Treasury Execution in Q3 2025
