Bengal Terror Fund Case: NIA Summons Owner Of Kolkata-Based Tours And Travel Firm

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 2 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) have summoned Masud Alam, the owner of a tours and travel firm in Kolkata, for questioning on Monday, after the agency received information about funds being transferred to the accounts of different terror outfits from the business account of the said firm.

Sources said that smaller amounts were transferred from the business account of the said firm to the account of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector Motiram Jat, who was arrested recently by NIA for allegedly leaking sensitive and classified information to the Pakistan intelligence officials.

At the time this report was filed, Alam had reached the NIA office in New Town, and his interrogation was underway. Sources said several such suspicious transactions have been detected from the business account of Alam's firm.

On May 31, the NIA raided and conducted search operations in various areas of Kolkata in connection with the investigation of the links of the arrested CRPF man. The tours & travel firm at Diamond Harbour Road in South Kolkata was also raided on the same day.

Earlier, the NIA seized the mobile phone of Alam and examined the different messages and only transactions made through it.

Thereafter, the NIA also checked the computers and other paper documents at Alam's office.

Sources said that the investigation officials suspect that the business account of the tours & travel firm acted as the intermediary for funds transfer from Pakistan to the accounts of terror groups, as well as that of the arrested CRPF assistant sub-inspector.

Instead of direct funds transfer from Pakistan, the money was first transferred to the business account of the said entity and subsequently transferred to accounts of the groups or persons the money was meant for.