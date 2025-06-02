Bengal Terror Fund Case: NIA Summons Owner Of Kolkata-Based Tours And Travel Firm
Sources said that smaller amounts were transferred from the business account of the said firm to the account of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-inspector Motiram Jat, who was arrested recently by NIA for allegedly leaking sensitive and classified information to the Pakistan intelligence officials.
At the time this report was filed, Alam had reached the NIA office in New Town, and his interrogation was underway. Sources said several such suspicious transactions have been detected from the business account of Alam's firm.
On May 31, the NIA raided and conducted search operations in various areas of Kolkata in connection with the investigation of the links of the arrested CRPF man. The tours & travel firm at Diamond Harbour Road in South Kolkata was also raided on the same day.
Earlier, the NIA seized the mobile phone of Alam and examined the different messages and only transactions made through it.
Thereafter, the NIA also checked the computers and other paper documents at Alam's office.
Sources said that the investigation officials suspect that the business account of the tours & travel firm acted as the intermediary for funds transfer from Pakistan to the accounts of terror groups, as well as that of the arrested CRPF assistant sub-inspector.
Instead of direct funds transfer from Pakistan, the money was first transferred to the business account of the said entity and subsequently transferred to accounts of the groups or persons the money was meant for.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment