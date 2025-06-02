Karol Nawrocki Wins Polish Presidential Election
Warsaw: The electoral commission in Poland announced Monday the victory of conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki in the runoff of the presidential elections, after receiving 50.89 percent of the votes, narrowly ahead of his liberal opponent Rafal Trzaskowski, mayor of Warsaw, who received 49.11 percent.
The elections recorded a high turnout rate of 72.8 percent, compared to 68.17 percent in the previous presidential elections in 2020, indicating widespread popular interest in the vote.
About 29 million Polish voters were invited to choose a new president to succeed conservative Andrzej Duda, whose term has ended.
Nawrocki's victory is expected to affect the ability of the current government, headed by Donald Tusk, which adopts a centrist and pro-European Union approach, to pass its legislative agenda, given the constitutional powers that grant the president the authority to veto laws.
