Moscow accuses Denmark of attempting to ‘bleed Russia dry’
(MENAFN) Russia has accused Denmark of deliberately trying to extend the war in Ukraine and obstruct peace efforts between Moscow and Kiev, according to Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin. Writing in Jyllands-Posten, Barbin claimed that Denmark’s policies aim to “bleed Russia dry” rather than support a fair and lasting resolution.
Barbin criticized Denmark for consistently pursuing a strategy to prolong the conflict and described Copenhagen as resistant even to modest hopes for peace. He singled out Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen for condemning Russia’s recent offer for direct peace talks with Ukraine without preconditions. The ambassador suggested Rasmussen’s comments reveal Western countries prioritize defeating Russia militarily over genuine negotiations.
The ambassador also condemned Danish media coverage that questioned the legitimacy of Russia’s delegation at the Istanbul peace talks earlier this month. Barbin emphasized that the Russian team was led by Vladimir Medinsky, who had previously helped negotiate a draft peace deal in 2022. He argued that Denmark’s skepticism was meant to undermine Moscow’s direct dialogue with Kiev.
Warning against Denmark’s continued push for military escalation and hopes of defeating Russia on the battlefield, Barbin called this a “dangerous illusion” that could provoke an uncontrollable expansion of the conflict.
Denmark has supplied billions in military aid to Ukraine since the war intensified in 2022, including a recent 4.2 billion kroner ($618 million) package focused on artillery supplies through 2028. Rasmussen has urged the EU to increase militarization and keep arming Ukraine, citing Russia as an ongoing threat. He also supported the EU’s latest sanctions against Moscow, encouraging more economic pressure to weaken Russia’s war efforts.
Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suggested that peace might be riskier than continued fighting, warning that Russia could target an EU nation. Moscow has dismissed such claims as baseless and insists Western weapons shipments only prolong the war and block peace prospects.
