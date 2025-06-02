Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India's Active COVID Cases Near 4,000 Surge Driven By Omicron Subvariants

India's Active COVID Cases Near 4,000 Surge Driven By Omicron Subvariants


2025-06-02 05:09:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar : India's active COVID-19 cases have climbed to 3,961, with 203 new infections and four deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The cumulative death toll for 2024 has reached 32.

States reporting a death each since Sunday include Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi also saw 47 new cases, bringing its active case count to 483. Kerala remains the worst-hit state with 1,435 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (506), and West Bengal (331).

The recent spike is attributed to Omicron subvariants LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, which have been predominantly detected in samples from southern and western India. However, health authorities say the infections remain mild, with most patients recovering under home care.

“There is no reason to worry,” said ICMR Director General Dr. Rajiv Behl, while emphasizing continued vigilance.

Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, assured that the Centre is fully prepared, with a review of existing COVID infrastructure-like oxygen plants and ICU beds-already underway.

Read Also Most Covid Cases In India Mild: Report Fauci Testifies Publicly Before House Panel On Covid Origins, Controversies

In response to rising cases, Karnataka has asked schools to monitor symptoms among children and ensure those with cough, cold, or fever stay home.

Officials continue to monitor the evolving situation, though the severity remains low and under control.

State-wise data on active cases

The number of active cases in major states is as follows:

  • Kerala: 1,336
  • Maharashtra: 467
  • Delhi: 375
  • Gujarat: 265
  • Karnataka: 234
  • West Bengal: 205
  • Tamil Nadu: 185
  • Uttar Pradesh: 117

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN02062025000215011059ID1109624341

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search