India's Active COVID Cases Near 4,000 Surge Driven By Omicron Subvariants

States reporting a death each since Sunday include Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi also saw 47 new cases, bringing its active case count to 483. Kerala remains the worst-hit state with 1,435 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (506), and West Bengal (331).

The recent spike is attributed to Omicron subvariants LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, which have been predominantly detected in samples from southern and western India. However, health authorities say the infections remain mild, with most patients recovering under home care.

“There is no reason to worry,” said ICMR Director General Dr. Rajiv Behl, while emphasizing continued vigilance.

Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, assured that the Centre is fully prepared, with a review of existing COVID infrastructure-like oxygen plants and ICU beds-already underway.

In response to rising cases, Karnataka has asked schools to monitor symptoms among children and ensure those with cough, cold, or fever stay home.

Officials continue to monitor the evolving situation, though the severity remains low and under control.

The number of active cases in major states is as follows:



Kerala: 1,336

Maharashtra: 467

Delhi: 375

Gujarat: 265

Karnataka: 234

West Bengal: 205

Tamil Nadu: 185 Uttar Pradesh: 117

