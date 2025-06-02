403
Nawrocki gets elected as Poland’s president
(MENAFN) Conservative contender Karol Nawrocki emerged victorious in Poland’s presidential runoff held on Sunday, edging out the centrist pro-European Union candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, by a slim margin.
Data from the National Electoral Commission showed Nawrocki capturing 50.89% of the votes, while Trzaskowski received 49.11%. Voter turnout was notably high at 71.63%, ranking among the most engaged electorates in recent Polish polls. Trzaskowski dominated in urban centers, whereas Nawrocki found stronger support in rural regions and among older demographics.
Backed by the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, Nawrocki campaigned on a platform emphasizing Catholic traditions, enhanced national sovereignty, and a recalibration of Poland’s relationship with the European Union. He currently heads the Institute of National Remembrance, a government-affiliated organization focused on promoting Polish historical narratives and investigating offenses during both the Nazi occupation and the communist period.
In the weeks leading up to the election, Nawrocki held a meeting at the White House with US Leader Donald Trump. Reflecting on their discussion, he shared, “President Trump said, ‘You will win.’”
Trzaskowski, closely aligned with Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition, ran on pledges to deepen EU relations, reform the judiciary, easing abortion laws, and legalize civil partnerships for LGBTQ individuals. Both candidates agreed on the need to boost defense expenditures following calls for greater European NATO contributions and supported ongoing assistance to Ukraine. However, they diverged sharply over NATO’s expansion, with Trzaskowski advocating for Ukraine’s membership as critical to Poland’s security, while Nawrocki opposed ratifying it, cautioning it might embroil the alliance in conflict with Russia.
In his final campaign address, Nawrocki stated, “Poland needs a president who will defend the constitution and our values.” Meanwhile, Trzaskowski appealed to his supporters with a vision of “a modern European Poland that protects freedoms and the rule of law.”
