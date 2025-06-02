Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Ifvs In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have destroyed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Kupiansk sector.

Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Border guards from the Revenge Brigade destroyed two IFVs in the Kupiansk sector," Kharchenko said.

According to him, the border guards also damaged a Russian tank and struck 20 enemy vehicles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian border guards also eliminated several pieces of enemy equipment and personnel.

Photo for illustration purposes