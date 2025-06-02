Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Ifvs In Kupiansk Sector

2025-06-02 04:51:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have destroyed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in the Kupiansk sector.

Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Border guards from the Revenge Brigade destroyed two IFVs in the Kupiansk sector," Kharchenko said.

According to him, the border guards also damaged a Russian tank and struck 20 enemy vehicles.

Read also: Zelensky reports increased Russian activity in some frontline sectors

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian border guards also eliminated several pieces of enemy equipment and personnel.

Photo for illustration purposes

More Story

