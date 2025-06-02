Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Two Russian Ifvs In Kupiansk Sector
Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Border guards from the Revenge Brigade destroyed two IFVs in the Kupiansk sector," Kharchenko said.
According to him, the border guards also damaged a Russian tank and struck 20 enemy vehicles.Read also: Zelensky reports increased Russian activity in some frontline sectors
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian border guards also eliminated several pieces of enemy equipment and personnel.
Photo for illustration purposes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment