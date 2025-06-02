403
EESL Co-hosts Workshop to Advance India's Low-Carbon Growth through Energy Efficiency Interventions
(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, May 30, 2025: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), jointly with the International Institute for Energy Conservation (IIEC), co-hosted a workshop on "Advancing India’s Low-Carbon Growth through Energy Efficiency Intervention in the Industrial and Building Sector." The event was organized in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy and CII Godrej Green Business Centre as the Knowledge Partner.
The workshop formed part of the broader initiative, "Creating and Sustaining Markets for Energy Efficiency," supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) under the Global Environment Facility (GEF)-6 Cycle. This strategic initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient technologies across India's industrial and building sectors, substantially reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and supporting the Government of India's ambitious target of cutting down one billion tonnes of GHG emissions by 2030.
A few critical highlights of the event were the report launch of market assessments for Heat Pumps, Waste Heat Recovery Solutions and energy efficient technologies for industrial utilities including innovative business model, "Cooling as a Service," developed as part of the UNEP GEF-6 Project. This model emphasizes sustainable and efficient cooling solutions with no upfront investment by the client that can radically transform market dynamics and consumption patterns in India's cooling sectors. During the workshop, several cutting-edge, energy-efficient technologies & solutions, identified under BEE supported DEEP project for large industries and UNIDO supported GEF-5 Project for MSME, were showcased, demonstrating their potential to significantly contribute to India's decarbonization objectives.
The workshop effectively engaged diverse stakeholders, including industry leaders, building organisations, policymakers, ESCOs and academic institutions, facilitating meaningful dialogue on both the challenges and opportunities associated with adopting energy efficient technologies. It also served as an essential platform for disseminating valuable insights from EESL’s successful programs, alongside compelling case studies illustrating the successful adoption of advanced technologies.
Dr. Ashok Kumar, DDG, BEE:&nbs“;“The support extended under this GEF project by UNEP has been instrumental in aggregating demand and scaling up the deployment of energy-efficient technologies across sectors. This collaboration has not only catalyzed market creation but also reinforced’BEE’s efforts under DEEP, enabling wider adoption. Notably, it has enhanced outreach to the MSME sector through the ADEETIE scheme, helping bridge the gap between innovation and implementation at the grassroots”level”.
Mr. Prashant Kumar, CGM, EESL, emphasized, "Energy efficiency is the cornerstone of India's sustainable development agenda. This workshop brought together industry leaders and policymakers, significantly scaling up discussions and commitments towards adopting advanced technologies, thus aligning our collective efforts wi’h India’s national climate goals."
Mr. Asher Lessels, Head of GEF Climate Mitigation Unit at UNEP: "UNEP remains deeply committed to supporting India’s climate goals. Initiatives such as 'Cooling as a Service' provide innovative models with the potential to drive substantial environmental and economic benefits. The outcomes from this workshop represent a vital step forward in promoting sustainable and transformative change in India's industrial and building sectors."
Reflecting on the success of the workshop, Mr. Sanjay Dube, CEO, IIEC, remarked, "Since its start, this project has been instrumental in transforming the markets for energy efficiency through EESL in India. This event is a testimony of our efforts in collaboration with UNEP and EESL to continue the momentum for energy efficiency initiatives for decarbonization in line with India's Net Zero pledge."
The event concluded with stakeholders affirming their commitment to continued collaboration through Expression of Interests and MoUs, underscoring their determination to pursue aggressive adoption of energy-efficient solutions as part of India's broader climate resilience strategy.
About Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)
A joint venture of NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) was set up under the Ministry of Power, Government of India (GoI) to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects. EESL is a Super Energy Service Company (ESCO) that seeks to unlock energy efficiency market in India, estimated at Rs 74,000 crore that can potentially result in energy savings of up to 20 percent of current consumption, by way of innovative business and implementation models. It also acts as the resource centre for capacity building of State DISCOMs, ERCs, SDAs, upcoming ESCOs, financial institutions, etc.
