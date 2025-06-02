Abu Dhabi Launches Dh40-Billion Fahid Island, First Wellness Coastal Project

Abu Dhabi's real estate landscape is set to expand with the launch of Fahid Island - a new Dh40 billion masterplanned destination by Aldar that promises to redefine coastal living with a focus on wellness, sustainability and community.

The 2.7 million square metre island, unveiled on Monday, will feature more than 6,000 high-end homes, a 10km fitness corridor, 4.6km of beaches, and a dedicated waterfront promenade.

It is being billed as Abu Dhabi's first coastal wellness island and has already received Fitwel certification, making it the first island in the world to meet the global healthy building standard.

Located between Yas and Saadiyat islands, Fahid Island is designed to offer seamless access to Abu Dhabi's leisure, cultural and aviation hubs, including Zayed International Airport, all reachable in under 15 minutes.

Aldar said the development includes residential offerings by renowned architects such as Japan's Kengo Kuma and Koichi Takada, along with London-based ACME and UAE-based NAGA Architects.

The first homes to be released, the Fahid Beach Residences, will comprise seven mid-rise buildings, each with 65 apartments. Plans also include townhouses and ultra-luxury villas. "Fahid Island is the latest chapter in our journey to create world-class communities that reflect the values and ambitions of the UAE,” said Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar.

“It builds on the success of Saadiyat and Yas Islands to offer a new benchmark in premium waterfront living, wellness, and sustainable design. With more than 30 per cent of the masterplan dedicated to natural spaces - including mangrove forests, gardens, and shaded trails, the island aims to integrate nature into daily life. The 10km Berm Park will serve as a landscaped wellness corridor with three cycling routes connected to Abu Dhabi's larger cycle loop. Aldar has also partnered with a leading international education provider to establish a school on the island, in line with the emirate's ambitions to position itself as a regional hub for educational excellence."

The development's social heart will be a 2km promenade featuring retail, dining, art installations, and public spaces, while the Coral Drive retail boulevard will include boutique stores, cafes, a ballet school, and concept outlets.

Aldar Group CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi said the launch comes at a time of "incredible demand from both local buyers and overseas investors,” adding that Fahid Island is one of the largest mixed-use residential masterplans to be launched in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside Fitwel certification, the island has also received LEED City and Communities Platinum precertification and is targeting Estidama 3-Pearl accreditation, reinforcing its sustainability credentials.