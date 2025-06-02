Education Minister Honours Teachers Completing Six-Week Academic Programme In Finland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) yesterday hosted a ceremony to honour the second cohort of“Khebrat” (Experiences) programme teachers.

The event, held at the Ministry's headquarters, commenced with a speech by Salman Yousef, a teacher from the second“Khebrat” cohort, who eloquently expressed the profound impact of the programme on him and his colleagues.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Khater, and Undersecretary of the Ministry H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Nuaimi.

The Minister honoured 14 male and female teachers who graduated from the“Khebrat” programme after their six-week academic journey in Finland.

During their trip, they gained firsthand insights into the educational process, attended numerous classes, and met with various educational experts.

Al-Nuaimi also honoured the programme's partners, recognising Mervi Jansson, CEO of OMNIA, in the presence of Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Pekka Voutilainen. Additionally, he honoured six“Innovation Leaders” from the first cohort. These leaders received extensive training courses at the Ministry's Training and Development Center under the supervision of OMNIA. Some of them were qualified to become trainers for innovative projects and project teachers, offering innovative solutions for educational and pedagogical projects and programs.

The Minister had earlier inaugurated an accompanying exhibition featuring numerous educational and pedagogical programmes designed to instil educational concepts and values, simplify teaching methods for students, and present new innovation projects reflecting the benefits gained from the training programs received by teachers through the“Khebrat” programme.

The projects implemented in schools by teachers under the supervision of educational guides were presented to school principals and academic deputies on Tuesday.

Furthermore, educational guides presented their projects to the Ministry's leadership last Thursday, with the presence of Undersecretary and the Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs. They were also honoured on this day.

The expansion of knowledge transfer is ongoing and will include additional schools through the training of the second cohort within the Innovation Leaders programme.

This initiative is part of the ongoing cooperation between Qatar and Finland.

