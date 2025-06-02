STARTUP AUTOBAHN Powered By Plug And Play Showcases Over 30 Pilot Projects Between Mobility Leaders And Startups At Expo2025

STUTTGART, Germany, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTUP AUTOBAHN's flagship Expo event returns on June 5, 2025, for its 14th edition, showcasing collaborative projects and breakthrough innovations from startups and industry leaders across mobility, production, enterprise, sustainability, and beyond. This one-day event in Stuttgart, Germany, will bring together OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, startups, investors, and public officials-the key players shaping the future of mobility.

Europe's automotive industry is at a turning point-facing tougher competition, shifting consumer needs, and stricter regulations. Innovation isn't optional-it's essential. Since its inception in 2016, STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play has been the open innovation platform connecting startups and corporates to solve real-life challenges. It's where projects are born, partnerships are forged, and efficiency drives everything.

Guided by this year's motto, "Tomorrow in Motion-Driven by Efficiency," expo2025 stays true to its mission: showcasing real case studies, tangible impact, and cutting-edge solutions developed by industry leaders and innovative startups. Held at Im Wizemann in Stuttgart, the event will bring together over 1,800 attendees, including board members and C-level executives, investors, startups, public officials, academics, media, and tech experts.

The agenda includes keynote speeches from board members and industry leaders, panel discussions, expert roundtables, innovation walks, startup pitches, pilot project demos, and side events, all curated to address the most pressing challenges of tomorrow's mobility, including Circular Economy, Sustainable Materials, Enterprise Applications, Industry 4.0, Advanced Manufacturing, Software-Defined Vehicles, Cost Cutting, and more.

The speaker lineup features the most influential voices of innovation in mobility and those at the forefront of the automotive industry: Katrin Lehmann , Chief Information Officer at Mercedes-Benz; Andreas Haffner, Member of the Executive Board – Human Resources, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG; Kaveri Camire , SVP, Chief Marketing Officer and Global Partner Ecosystem at DXC Technology; Florian Bankoley , Chief Digital Officer at Bosch Mobility; Sebastian Jonas , Senior Vice President Advanced Production Technology at Schaeffler; M. Gürcan Karakaş , CEO at Togg; Saeed Amidi , Founder and CEO at Plug and Play; Oli McCrudden , Vice President, Host Cities, at Formula E; and many more.

About STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play

STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play is an open innovation platform that provides an interface between innovative tech companies and industry-leading corporations. The basis of the program is the partnership that develops between startups and the corporate business units. The two entities hold an equal footing from the get-go: together they evaluate the potential for a joint venture, move forward to pilot the technology, and work to achieve the ultimate goal – a successful production-ready implementation. Designed with the intention to exceed startup acceleration, STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play moderates a community for collaboration with a focus on implementable results. Since its founding in 2016, the platform has successfully cultivated over 500 projects with more than 350 startups.

Founding Partners: Mercedes-Benz, Plug and Play, University of Stuttgart, ARENA2036.

Anchor Partners: Porsche, DXC Technology, ZF Group, Motherson, Schaeffler, Bosch, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Cummins.

Ecosystem Partners: Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, Hyundai, AGC, Eberspächer, Forvia, Novelis, Sekisui, OPmobility, Togg.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

