Seven people die after saboteurs destroy Russian bridge
(MENAFN) A railway bridge collapsed in Russia’s Bryansk Region on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring at least 69 others when it gave way just ahead of a moving passenger train, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz.
While the precise cause is still under investigation, Russian Railways reported that the collapse resulted from “unauthorized interference with transport infrastructure.” Sources cited by Izvestia suggested an explosion may have triggered the incident, though emergency services and prosecutors have not officially confirmed this. Several Telegram news outlets have pointed to sabotage as the likely cause.
Footage shared online shows a damaged train carriage being evacuated through shattered windows, with emergency crews working at the scene. The bridge’s collapse reportedly also involved vehicles falling onto the railway tracks below.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS) confirmed that fire and rescue teams were quickly deployed and are continuing operations, including bringing in additional equipment and lighting for nighttime response. Authorities stated that all victims are receiving the necessary assistance.
This incident comes just days after a freight train in Russia’s Belgorod Region struck an explosive device planted beneath the tracks. While that blast caused infrastructure damage, no injuries were reported. Both Bryansk and Belgorod regions, which border Ukraine, have experienced a series of attacks since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict.
