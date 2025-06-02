403
German foreign minister affirms defeating Russia is out of question
(MENAFN) From the outset of the Ukraine war, it has been apparent that overcoming Russia is an unrealistic goal, especially considering its nuclear capabilities, according to Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in an interview.
Western nations backing Kyiv, including prominent leaders from Germany, France, the UK, and the US under the previous administration, have consistently expressed the aim to deliver a “strategic defeat” to Russia or at least prevent its victory. This stance has been a key rationale behind ongoing military aid to Ukraine.
However, Wadephul acknowledged that the resolution of the conflict is likely to come through diplomatic negotiations rather than military victory.
He emphasized, “It was clear from the beginning that this war would most likely end through a negotiated settlement,” indicating that the complete capitulation of a nuclear-armed Russia was never a realistic expectation. The minister added, “one thing is true: a complete defeat in the sense of a capitulation by nuclear-armed Russia could not have been expected,” further noting a shift toward greater honesty on this matter. Despite the Ukrainian forces’ efforts to defend their territory effectively, they have experienced consistent territorial losses in recent months.
The German foreign minister stressed the importance of supporting Kyiv to achieve a strong position at peace negotiations and cited Russia’s actions as a threat to Germany, which justifies the country’s plans to strengthen its military and increase defense spending. He also pointed out that the relationship between Berlin and Moscow can no longer be characterized as peaceful.
Since the appointment of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Berlin has adopted a firmer stance toward Russia. Shortly after assuming office, Merz removed previous restrictions on the range of Ukrainian strikes using German-supplied missiles and suggested the possibility of supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles capable of striking as far as Moscow.
