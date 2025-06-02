403
Arab-Islamic Ministers Push for Palestinian State, Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) In a high-stakes virtual meeting on Sunday, the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee doubled down on its efforts to end the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza while pushing for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The meeting, which took place in Amman, was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after Israel blocked the delegation's planned visit to Ramallah, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.
President Abbas expressed gratitude for the committee’s persistent efforts to garner global support in halting the genocide in Gaza and addressing the ongoing humanitarian "catastrophe" in the region. He also reiterated the Palestinian government's dedication to its reform agenda and called for stronger international political, economic, and security support for these initiatives.
At a press briefing following the talks, committee members reiterated their stance that the two-state solution remains the sole avenue to achieve lasting peace in the region. The Arab ministers also vowed to ramp up efforts aimed at securing further international recognition for the State of Palestine.
The delegation, which included Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, emphasized the urgency of global intervention to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
