International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia Set To Connect Over 200 Local And International Exhibitors With Sector Specialists



Over 200 local and international brands showcase the latest tools, hardware and industrial supplies at the event

Visitors can network with major construction and manufacturing firms, including Albawardi Tools & Hardware, Black+Decker, Truper, ETOP and Sencan Tools, among others International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia aligns with the Kingdom's $1.3 trillion construction pipeline and $20 billion investment in industrial cities

Backed by a $10.66 billion market forecast by 2029 and rising demand from mega projects, manufacturing growth and infrastructure investment, Saudi Arabia's hardware and tools sector is primed for expansion (Source: Statista Market Insights ). Against this backdrop, International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia – المعرض الدولي للمعدات والأدوات will take place from 16–18 June 2025 at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Held in strategic partnership between Koelnmesse and dmg events, the inaugural edition brings the world's most renowned“EISENWARENMESSE – International Hardware Fair” (Cologne, Germany) to the Kingdom for the very first time.

“The Kingdom is evolving at an extraordinary pace. From giga projects to new industrial zones, this growth is reshaping how tools and hardware are specified, procured and maintained,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.“Bringing this exhibition to Riyadh alongside Koelnmesse creates space for industry engagement, connecting suppliers with serious buyers and decision-makers shaping the Kingdom's construction and industrial landscape.”

“With increasing emphasis on product quality, localization and regulatory alignment, the market is evolving fast and we are proud to bring the proven International Hardware Fair brand to Riyadh in collaboration with dmg events,” said Denis Steker, Senior Vice President – International, Koelnmesse.“This inaugural edition offers the perfect opportunity for attendees to witness international offers, gain knowledge, exchange on local requirements and forge long-term partnerships that contribute to the transformation of a high-growth sector.”

The event takes place at a strategically opportune moment, coinciding with a wave of investments under Vision 2030, including a $1.3 trillion pipeline of construction and a $20 billion boost into new industrial cities, creating high-volume demand for specific tools and technologies (Source: Knight Frank ).

Across three days, more than 200 regional and international manufacturers will present hand tools, power tools, fixing systems, safety equipment, workshop machinery, consumables and service solutions tailored for Saudi Arabia's construction, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Top local players, including Albawardi Tools & Hardware, a trusted leader in providing high-quality tools and equipment across a broad range of industries; WD-40, a manufacturer known for its signature multi-use lubricant and maintenance products; Black+Decker, a globally recognized brand, delivers innovative power tools and home appliances; and DeWalt, a leading global brand under Stanley Black & Decker, renowned for its high-performance power tools and accessories; will present their latest products and solutions, catering to market demands.

“As one of Saudi Arabia's longstanding suppliers in the tools and hardware segment, we've seen a marked shift in the Saudi market, from price-sensitive bulk buying to a demand for technically superior, long-life tools that meet specific project standards. This reflects the maturity of the Kingdom's construction and industrial sectors. A platform like International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia gives us a direct channel to engage with professionals who are now prioritizing product quality, service continuity and local availability over price alone,” said Jehad Morshed, Middle East Regional Trade Development Manager, YATO Tools.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to network with leading international brands, including ETOP, a manufacturer specializing in power tools and accessories; Sencan Tools, a leading Chinese power tool brand known for high-performance, durable tools designed for professionals and heavy-duty use; and Tolsen, a global provider of professional-grade tools designed for efficiency, durability and performance, each bringing globally trusted product lines with an eye on the region's regulatory standards and usage needs.

“Saudi Arabia's dynamic infrastructure growth and demand for precision tools make it a priority market for STAHLWILLE. International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia provides a valuable platform to connect with professionals seeking reliable, high-performance solutions across construction, aviation, energy and industrial sectors,” said Udo Hehemann, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, STAHLWILLE Group.

As the event approaches in under two weeks, decision-makers from companies including Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, King Saud University, Nesma & Partners, Khatib & Alami and Alpha Contracting, among others, across Saudi Arabia are actively seeking high-performance tools, safety gear and durable equipment that meet both quality and quantity demands.

Whether it's high-torque power drills, climate-resistant hand tools or scalable workshop systems, the event is tailored to professionals looking for long-lasting, efficient and safety-compliant solutions. As construction and industrial activity scale up under Vision 2030, the hardware and tools sector is emerging as a vital link in Saudi Arabia's evolving supply chain.

The free-to-attend International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia will be co-located with FSB Sports Show Riyadh. For more information and to register for the event, visit: