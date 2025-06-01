Dubai: Residents Concerned Over Children Riding E-Scooters On Roads As Accidents Increase

The number of electric bikes and e-scooters being recklessly operated by unlicensed teenagers is on the rise, according to concerned UAE residents. Whether riding alone or in groups, these minors are seen navigating busy roads and traffic lanes with little to no experience, often ignoring traffic laws and without any parental supervision.

With e-scooters already popular, electric bikes have now emerged as the latest trend among Generation Alpha. According to parents interviewed by Khaleej Times, many children are requesting these bikes as gifts as soon as they reach their teenage years, claiming that“everyone their age” already has one.

Residents have voiced serious concerns about children riding these bikes on public roads, particularly in residential neighborhoods. Many young riders display reckless behaviour that not only endangers themselves but also poses a distraction to drivers.

Authorities in Dubai have warned that parents could face legal consequences if their children violate safety regulations. As part of its 'Crime and Lesson' series, the Dubai Public Prosecution highlighted a case involving a 13-year-old girl who was injured while crossing the road on her e-scooter. It was later revealed that her father had gifted her the scooter as a reward for good academic performance. The parents were subsequently referred to court for negligence and endangering a child's life.

Fatal consequences

In 2024, Dubai recorded 254 e-scooter and bicycle-related accidents, resulting in 10 fatalities and 259 injuries, 17 of which were serious. The issue has become even more pressing in 2025, with two e-scooter-related deaths occurring within just three days in February - both involving minors aged 15 and 9.

Dubai enforces strict regulations on e-scooter and e-bike use, including a minimum rider age of 16. In April, authorities launched a dedicated Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit to oversee violations involving cyclists and e-scooter users. The initiative aims to enhance traffic safety and ensure compliance with established safety protocols.

'Irresponsible behaviour'

Abdulrahman Mubarak, a 29-year-old resident of Al Barsha, expressed his concern:“Even though I'm not a father, it hurts to see children riding these bikes in the streets without any supervision.”

He shared that during his afternoon runs, he often sees groups of children aged 11 to 13 riding multiple electric bikes, sometimes on sandy trails, other times on the road.“I've seen two or even three children riding on a single bike,” he said.“What shocked me the most was the excessive weight on one bike. They ended up falling, but thankfully, it was on sand, not the road, so no one got hurt.”

Abdulrahman urged parents to monitor their children closely and not to give in to demands without fully understanding the risks involved.

Sabta Hassan recalled a frightening incident when a teenage biker suddenly began performing a wheelie directly in front of her car on a main road.“I had to slam on the brakes because my children were with me in the car. It was a hazardous situation,” she said.

She added that such reckless behaviour puts not only the riders but also others at serious risk, noting that many of these teenagers enter the streets without paying attention to traffic or using designated area..

She urged parents not to give in to their children's requests to buy such bikes,“These bikes don't guarantee their safety; in fact, they could be the reason they get hurt or hurt someone else,” she added.

She also called on the authorities to conduct more inspections in residential neighborhoods and take action to limit the possession of these bikes, helping to ensure the community's safety.

Rules and Regulations

Many residents are calling on parents to take greater responsibility by supervising their children and enforcing rules around the use of electric bikes. Operating such vehicles at a young age is not only unsafe-it's illegal. The growing trend is seen by many as a consequence of parental neglect, putting young lives at risk and disrupting community safety.

Current regulations require riders to:



Use only designated lanes

Avoid carrying passengers or items that affect balance

Never ride against traffic Always wear helmets and appropriate protective gear

Authorities routinely seize hundreds of e-scooters and bicycles each month for violations such as riding in prohibited areas, including roads and pedestrian walkways.