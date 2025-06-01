Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Total Road Closure In Bocas Del Toro Panama For Monday June 2 By The Banana Growers' Union -

2025-06-01 11:06:11
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Bocas del Toro residents began the month of June with the news that the Banana, Agricultural, and Related Business Workers' Union (Sitraibana), led by Francisco Smith, will maintain a complete road closure in the province this Monday, June 2. The total road closure this Monday coincides with the visit of the high-level commission sent by President Mulino to try to resolve the conflict in Bocas del Toro.


This is a continuing saga in Bocas del Toro, so check in later for updates. Telly at NewsroomPanama

