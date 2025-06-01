UAE-India Travel: Etihad Airways Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency
An Etihad Airways flight from New Delhi, India to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Muscat due to a medical emergency, the airline said on Sunday, June 1.
The UAE's flagship carrier said that a passenger on board required immediate medical attention and the flight EY213 from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Zayed International Airport was diverted to the Omani capital.
“We apologise for the disruption to the flight and our teams are doing their best to help you on your journey,” the airline said in a statement.
Etihad Airways stressed that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority, and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the diversion.
