Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE-India Travel: Etihad Airways Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency

UAE-India Travel: Etihad Airways Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency


2025-06-01 02:25:53
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An Etihad Airways flight from New Delhi, India to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Muscat due to a medical emergency, the airline said on Sunday, June 1.

The UAE's flagship carrier said that a passenger on board required immediate medical attention and the flight EY213 from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Zayed International Airport was diverted to the Omani capital.

“We apologise for the disruption to the flight and our teams are doing their best to help you on your journey,” the airline said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Etihad Airways stressed that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority, and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the diversion.

"We apologise for the disruption to the flight and our teams are doing their best to help you on your journey," it added.

MENAFN01062025000049011007ID1109622383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search