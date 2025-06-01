Hamilton Ontario Canada Family Scours Panama Jungle For Missing Dad And Kids 'A Needle In A Haystack'

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Ghussan Iqbal, 31, graduated from McMaster University and lived on the Hamilton Mountain before he moved to the Panamanian city of Changuinola about a year ago, just before his wife, Fatima, gave birth to their now seven-month-old son. He went missing with his kids on May 21. Walking across a narrow bridge in northwest Panama - a low, tea-coloured river to her left and boundless jungle rising to her right - Nagham Azzam-Iqbal pauses to reflect on the task ahead.“We're searching for a needle in a haystack.”



Body of Child Found in Changuinola River; Investigation Underway

The lifeless body of a minor was found on the night of Saturday, May 31, on the banks of the Changuinola River, in the province of Bocas del Toro, authorities confirmed. The discovery comes after several investigations conducted by the Specialized Missing Persons Unit. On May 21, two children were reported missing along with their father, Ghussan Zafar, a 31-year-old Canadian citizen. They are a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old boy.



