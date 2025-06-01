Hamilton Ontario Canada Family Scours Panama Jungle For Missing Dad And Kids 'A Needle In A Haystack' -
Body of Child Found in Changuinola River; Investigation Underway
The lifeless body of a minor was found on the night of Saturday, May 31, on the banks of the Changuinola River, in the province of Bocas del Toro, authorities confirmed. The discovery comes after several investigations conducted by the Specialized Missing Persons Unit. On May 21, two children were reported missing along with their father, Ghussan Zafar, a 31-year-old Canadian citizen. They are a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old boy.
As this is a continuing story, check back from time to time. Telly at the News Desk
