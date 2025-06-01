Celestine Achi Launches Free AI Readiness Assessment Tool And Maturity Framework To Accelerate Africa's AI Adoption In PR, Media, And Communications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This dual innovation is designed to democratize access to strategic AI evaluation for businesses, agencies, nonprofits, and public sector entities - with a special focus onprofessionals.

"AI shouldn't be a privilege for the West. It must be a catalyst for transformation in Africa - starting with those who shape public narratives," said Celestine Achi, Founder of Cihan Digital Academy and architect of the TABS-D AI Implementation Framework.

Empowering Africa's Future-Ready Workforce

The AI Readiness Assessment Tool , now freely available at /#assessment, enables individuals and teams to instantly evaluate their current AI capabilities across key pillars such as strategy, skills, systems, and culture. Upon completion, users receive a customized AI readiness report with practical steps for growth - no technical background required.

The companion AI Maturity Assessment Framework provides a structured pathway for organizations to transition from AI experimentation to enterprise-level integration. Rooted in real-world case studies and tested across PR agencies, newsrooms, and regulatory bodies, the framework allows African leaders to map their journey across five maturity stages: Nascent, Aware, Engaged, Strategic, and Transformational.

Built for Communicators. Designed for Africa.

What sets this initiative apart is its deep contextual relevance. Drawing from Celestine's extensive work with media agencies, government communicators, and enterprise brands across Nigeria and beyond, the tools are optimized for African realities - where connectivity, capacity gaps, and talent development remain major hurdles.

"PR and media professionals are the architects of trust. They deserve the right tools to thrive in this intelligent era," Achi emphasized. "With this framework, they can now measure, learn, and lead AI transformation - regardless of their current digital maturity."

A Movement, Not Just a Tool

Already embraced by industry leaders and professional bodies, the AI Maturity Framework and Readiness Tool are part of the broader AI-Powered PR Ecosystem , a multi-dimensional platform offering:



The AI-Powered PR playbook

An immersive PR simulation game built on the TABS-D framework Community engagement tools and certification programs

To access the free assessment and start your AI journey , visit: /#assessment

About Celestine Achi

Celestine Achi (FIIM, MNIPR, ANIMC, Dr. FAIMFIN) is Africa's foremost authority on AI in PR and digital media transformation. He is the author of AI-Powered PR, developer of the TABS-D Framework, and founder of Cihan Digital Academy - a pioneer in AI education for communicators.

