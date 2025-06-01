403
Türkiye’s Communications Chief Condemns Israeli Assaults in Gaza
(MENAFN) Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye’s Communications Director, declared on Saturday that the magnitude of Israel’s assaults on Gaza has reached a point beyond description, urging an immediate end to the ongoing oppression.
Altun took part in a live joint broadcast titled “Journalists on Watch: Don’t Remain Silent for Palestine,” organized by the Turkish Press Federation as a protest against Israel’s harsh policies in Palestine.
“At the heart of all our efforts, and the central driving force behind the work led by our President (Erdogan), is the urgent need to end this oppression,” Altun stated during the event.
Highlighting Türkiye’s diplomatic involvement, Altun shared on X that “Türkiye is making every effort to end this genocide and supports all efforts for a ceasefire.”
He condemned Israel as a “machine of evil,” accusing it not only of committing crimes against humanity but also of attempting to conceal its deeds and erase Palestinians from global history through influential lobbying.
Altun called on neighboring countries and the global community to act urgently and decisively to secure a ceasefire and aid in Gaza’s reconstruction.
“Alongside these efforts, our clear and concrete demand is the establishment and recognition of a strong Palestinian state,” he added.
Expressing hope for Palestinian liberation, Altun drew comparisons to Syria’s conflict zones, saying: “Just as cities like Aleppo and Damascus emerged from years of struggle, we believe Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank will also be liberated.”
He concluded, “The Palestinian people, like the Syrians before them, are engaged in a just struggle and, with God’s will, they too will see the results of their resistance.”
