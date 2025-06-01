403
Zelenskyy Announces Defense Minister to Head Peace Talks in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will head Ukraine’s delegation for the upcoming second round of direct negotiations with Russia, scheduled for Monday in Istanbul.
On the social media platform X, Zelenskyy stated, “We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state, and our people. I outlined the tasks for the near term and also defined our positions ahead of the meeting in Istanbul on Monday,” noting, “First – a full and unconditional ceasefire. Second – the release of prisoners. Third – the return of abducted children.” He further stressed that “in order to establish a reliable and lasting peace and ensure security, preparation of the meeting at the highest level” is essential, as “The key issues can only be resolved by the leaders.”
Umerov previously led Ukraine’s team during the initial negotiations held in Istanbul on May 16. Those talks culminated in the largest prisoner exchange since the conflict began over three years ago, with 1,000 detainees exchanged by both parties.
