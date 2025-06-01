403
Drone Strikes Target Russian Arctic, Siberian Regions
(MENAFN) In a concerning development, the Murmansk Region in Russia—situated predominantly above the Arctic Circle—has come under drone attacks, according to local governor Andrey Chibis.
The region’s air defense systems have reportedly been actively intercepting these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as Chibis communicated via Telegram on Sunday.
The governor reported, "Enemy drones have attacked the territory of Murmansk Region," emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.
He also appealed to the public to remain composed and to notify local officials about any related occurrences.
On the same day, another series of UAV strikes took place further south in Russia's Irkutsk Region, located in central Siberia.
Governor Igor Kobzev noted that this marked the initial drone incursion into the Siberian zone.
The attack targeted a military facility in the settlement of Sredny, roughly 150 kilometers from Lake Baikal.
According to Kobzev, the drones had been deployed from a tractor-trailer vehicle.
“The source from where the UAVs came had been blocked,” he stated.
These incidents come amid a marked escalation in drone operations by Kiev, which has recently ramped up UAV attacks on Moscow and other Russian areas.
In retaliation, Russia has conducted a wave of extensive missile and UAV offensives directed at Ukrainian infrastructure connected to military operations.
These incidents come amid a marked escalation in drone operations by Kiev, which has recently ramped up UAV attacks on Moscow and other Russian areas.
In retaliation, Russia has conducted a wave of extensive missile and UAV offensives directed at Ukrainian infrastructure connected to military operations.
