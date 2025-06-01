EU To Launch Online Age Verification App To Protect Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is reported by the Financial Times , Ukrinform reports.

The application is a precursor to the EU's digital identity wallet, which is to be launched in 2026. The new application will allow users to confirm their age without disclosing personal information to platforms.

Although the EU has not introduced a single requirement for age verification on online platforms, it has established legal obligations for sites that serve minors or contain pornographic or harmful content.

According to the newspaper, the introduction of this app may allow the EU to take a tougher approach to platforms that it believes are not doing enough to assess and manage risks.

“The protection of minors is a very important priority for us, and we will take more action in this area,” EU technology chief Genna Virkkunen told the FT, and expressed her expectation of more efforts from tech companies themselves.

The EU is also investigating companies such as Meta, TikTok, and Pornhub for alleged violations of child protection rules. Brussels recognizes that it is difficult to set uniform age limits due to cultural differences between countries, but platforms must implement their own risk mitigation mechanisms.

Several European countries insist on establishing an additional minimum age for entering social networks in the EU.

As Ukrinform reported , in March, the Dutch House of Representatives supported the establishment of a minimum age of 15 for social media users.