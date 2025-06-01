Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Slams U.S. Over “Vilification” Amid Taiwan Claims

2025-06-01 09:03:42
(MENAFN) China’s foreign ministry sharply criticized Washington on Sunday, accusing it of “vilifying” Beijing following comments from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. According to the ministry, Hegseth dismissed regional calls for peace, instead escalating tensions through provocative rhetoric.

Earlier, Hegseth warned that China represents a genuine and potentially immediate threat, urging Indo-Pacific allies of the U.S. to boost their defense and security budgets.

The Chinese ministry responded, stating, “Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region and instead touted a Cold War mentality of bloc confrontation, vilified China with defamatory allegations, and falsely labeled China a ‘threat’.”

Addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, Hegseth accused Beijing of attempting to drastically reshape the regional order and striving to “become a hegemonic power.” He also brought up Taiwan, a self-governing island dependent on US defense support, alleging that China is preparing an invasion.

China’s foreign ministry condemned these statements as “deplorable” and “intended to sow division” throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It argued that only the United States “deserves to be called a hegemonic power,” blaming Washington for destabilizing peace in the area.

Regarding Taiwan, the ministry reiterated that the matter is a strictly internal Chinese issue. It warned the US against interfering and cautioned Washington not to exploit Taiwan as a bargaining chip against Beijing.

