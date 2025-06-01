403
Israeli Drone Strikes in Lebanon Kill Hezbollah Member
(MENAFN) On Sunday, two separate Israeli drone attacks in southern Lebanon resulted in the death of a Hezbollah operative and injuries to a civilian, Lebanese sources confirmed.
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center, part of Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, reported that an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the village of Bayt Lif left one civilian wounded.
Meanwhile, a Lebanese news agency detailed an Israeli drone assault targeting a motorcycle near Arnoun, in Nabatieh’s southern region, which killed a man identified by a Lebanese security source as Ahmad Qatbi, a Hezbollah affiliate from Arnoun. Further specifics about Qatbi were not disclosed.
Additionally, the news agency noted that a hostile drone dropped a stun grenade over Ramyah village in southern Lebanon; fortunately, no casualties were recorded in that incident.
In eastern Lebanon, reports from the agency indicated a woman was hospitalized at Al-Assi Hospital in Hermel after shrapnel injuries caused by stray gunfire crossing the border from Syria struck near her home in Al-Qasr village.
These recent attacks occur despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States and France between Hezbollah and Israel, which has been effective since November 27, 2024. This agreement ended more than a year of violent exchanges along the border, originally sparked by the Gaza conflict.
Nonetheless, the Israeli Defense Forces continue periodic strikes in Lebanon, asserting that these operations target ongoing "Hezbollah threats."
