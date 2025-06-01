Govt's NAKSHA Initiative To Ensure Modern, Easily Accessible Land Records

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Centre's Department of Land Resources (DoLR) on Sunday announced it would conduct the second phase of capacity-building under the NAKSHA (National geospatial Knowledge-based land Survey of urban Habitations) programme across five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the country.

With India's urban population expected to exceed 600 million by 2031, the need for modern, verifiable, and easily accessible land records has become more urgent than ever. The NAKSHA programme addresses this challenge with a bold, technology-driven approach.

The first phase of the capacity-building programme to train the 160 master trainers from NAKSHA participating states/UTs was completed last month.

The second phase of the training programme will be inaugurated virtually by the Department of Land Resources Secretary Manoj Joshi on Monday, the Department, which comes under the Ministry of Rural Development, said.

Under this training programme, 304 ULB-level and district officers have been nominated from 157 urban local bodies (ULBs).

These officers will undergo hands-on training in leveraging modern geospatial technologies for effective urban property surveys.

The training will be conducted for a week, starting Tuesday, at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie; Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune; Northeast Region Centre of Excellence, Guwahati; Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh; and Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru.

The training aims to equip ULB officers and field staff with the technical and practical skills required to oversee high-accuracy land surveys under the NAKSHA programme.

Modules cover the programme framework, GNSS and ETS-based surveying, Web-GIS application, land parcel mapping, and the legal-administrative aspects of land surveys.

Being implemented by the Department of Land Resources (DoLR) in association with the Survey of India, NICSI, MPSeDC, and five Centres of Excellence, as a pilot programme, NAKSHA has been launched across 157 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 27 states and three Union Territories.