International cybersecurity celebration starts in Moscow

2025-06-01 07:52:49
(MENAFN) The Positive Hack Days (PHDays Fest), one of Russia’s largest cybersecurity events, opened on Thursday at Moscow’s Luzhniki Olympic Complex. The three-day festival brings together government representatives, tech leaders, and cybersecurity experts from around the world.

Organizers anticipate more than 250,000 attendees, including delegations from over 40 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. This marks the third year the event is held in its expanded public format.

The focus of PHDays 2025 is on the increasing impact of technology on everyday life. The program includes 500+ speakers, featuring high-ranking Russian officials and executives from major domestic tech and infrastructure firms.

Victoria Alekseeva, Chief Marketing Officer at Positive Technologies, noted that this year’s lineup offers valuable insights for everyone—from tech beginners to seasoned professionals. The festival is designed to give participants hands-on exposure to current technologies and help them explore career opportunities in cybersecurity.

Technical talks will explore open-source development, blockchain, and how artificial intelligence is being used to counter cyber threats. The public area features interactive exhibits, where visitors can test smart devices and learn about secure usage. A private business conference for top industry players and officials is also being held alongside the public events.

A key attraction is Standoff 15, a global cyber competition involving teams from 15 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Vietnam, and the UAE. Teams will engage in simulated cyberattack and defense scenarios across sectors such as energy, finance, aviation, and urban infrastructure, competing for a 5 million-ruble prize (over $63,000).

Last year’s festival attracted over 380,000 participants and viewers globally, and organizers expect similar or greater engagement this year.

