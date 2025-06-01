403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International cybersecurity celebration starts in Moscow
(MENAFN) The Positive Hack Days (PHDays Fest), one of Russia’s largest cybersecurity events, opened on Thursday at Moscow’s Luzhniki Olympic Complex. The three-day festival brings together government representatives, tech leaders, and cybersecurity experts from around the world.
Organizers anticipate more than 250,000 attendees, including delegations from over 40 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. This marks the third year the event is held in its expanded public format.
The focus of PHDays 2025 is on the increasing impact of technology on everyday life. The program includes 500+ speakers, featuring high-ranking Russian officials and executives from major domestic tech and infrastructure firms.
Victoria Alekseeva, Chief Marketing Officer at Positive Technologies, noted that this year’s lineup offers valuable insights for everyone—from tech beginners to seasoned professionals. The festival is designed to give participants hands-on exposure to current technologies and help them explore career opportunities in cybersecurity.
Technical talks will explore open-source development, blockchain, and how artificial intelligence is being used to counter cyber threats. The public area features interactive exhibits, where visitors can test smart devices and learn about secure usage. A private business conference for top industry players and officials is also being held alongside the public events.
A key attraction is Standoff 15, a global cyber competition involving teams from 15 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Vietnam, and the UAE. Teams will engage in simulated cyberattack and defense scenarios across sectors such as energy, finance, aviation, and urban infrastructure, competing for a 5 million-ruble prize (over $63,000).
Last year’s festival attracted over 380,000 participants and viewers globally, and organizers expect similar or greater engagement this year.
Organizers anticipate more than 250,000 attendees, including delegations from over 40 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. This marks the third year the event is held in its expanded public format.
The focus of PHDays 2025 is on the increasing impact of technology on everyday life. The program includes 500+ speakers, featuring high-ranking Russian officials and executives from major domestic tech and infrastructure firms.
Victoria Alekseeva, Chief Marketing Officer at Positive Technologies, noted that this year’s lineup offers valuable insights for everyone—from tech beginners to seasoned professionals. The festival is designed to give participants hands-on exposure to current technologies and help them explore career opportunities in cybersecurity.
Technical talks will explore open-source development, blockchain, and how artificial intelligence is being used to counter cyber threats. The public area features interactive exhibits, where visitors can test smart devices and learn about secure usage. A private business conference for top industry players and officials is also being held alongside the public events.
A key attraction is Standoff 15, a global cyber competition involving teams from 15 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Vietnam, and the UAE. Teams will engage in simulated cyberattack and defense scenarios across sectors such as energy, finance, aviation, and urban infrastructure, competing for a 5 million-ruble prize (over $63,000).
Last year’s festival attracted over 380,000 participants and viewers globally, and organizers expect similar or greater engagement this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment