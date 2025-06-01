403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow says Macron statement to Ukraine peace is not reliable
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has cast doubt on French Leader Emmanuel Macron’s sincerity regarding efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.
In a post on Telegram on Friday, Zakharova highlighted a recent report that exposed the existence of a Ukrainian military unit called the “International Revenge” group, where foreigners — including French citizens — are reportedly training for combat.
She noted that French citizens “were taken aback by a blunt publication” revealing that their soldiers are actively “serving the Kiev regime.”
According to the report, this unit comprises both civilian volunteers and military personnel from France, with some indicating they had already been sent to the front lines.
Zakharova argued that the unit’s name was chosen deliberately to reflect what she described as a neo-Nazi ideology.
She stressed that “the group’s symbols bear all the hallmarks of neo-Nazi revanchism,” citing insignias featuring skulls, dark visuals, and the Latin phrase ‘Memento Audere Semper’ (‘Remember to dare always’). She explained that this slogan has historical ties to Italian fascist Gabriele D’Annunzio, an ally of Mussolini, who used it for a type of torpedo boat employed by the Italian Royal Navy in both world wars.
“These French revanchist neo-fascists are not even hiding,” she stated. “They openly talk about coming from France to fight Russians ‘without sparing bullets’ and say they hope to one day face Russia in battle.”
Zakharova suggested that these details undermine Macron’s claims of dedication to the peace process.
France has delivered over €3.7 billion (roughly $4.1 billion) worth of military assistance to Ukraine since the conflict’s escalation in February 2022.
Macron has argued that deploying French troops to Ukraine could help deter Russia, should a peace agreement between Kiev and Moscow be reached. Earlier this year, he revealed a French-British plan to organize a “reassurance force” to support any potential ceasefire, a move that sparked protests in Paris from demonstrators opposing NATO’s perceived militarism.
Russian officials have repeatedly insisted that NATO’s presence in Ukraine is unacceptable, citing the alliance’s expansion as a fundamental cause of the conflict.
Earlier this month, Russian and Ukrainian representatives met in Istanbul for their first formal negotiations since 2022. The meeting resulted in the largest prisoner exchange so far and an agreement to draft written proposals before the next round of talks, scheduled by Russia for June 2.
In a post on Telegram on Friday, Zakharova highlighted a recent report that exposed the existence of a Ukrainian military unit called the “International Revenge” group, where foreigners — including French citizens — are reportedly training for combat.
She noted that French citizens “were taken aback by a blunt publication” revealing that their soldiers are actively “serving the Kiev regime.”
According to the report, this unit comprises both civilian volunteers and military personnel from France, with some indicating they had already been sent to the front lines.
Zakharova argued that the unit’s name was chosen deliberately to reflect what she described as a neo-Nazi ideology.
She stressed that “the group’s symbols bear all the hallmarks of neo-Nazi revanchism,” citing insignias featuring skulls, dark visuals, and the Latin phrase ‘Memento Audere Semper’ (‘Remember to dare always’). She explained that this slogan has historical ties to Italian fascist Gabriele D’Annunzio, an ally of Mussolini, who used it for a type of torpedo boat employed by the Italian Royal Navy in both world wars.
“These French revanchist neo-fascists are not even hiding,” she stated. “They openly talk about coming from France to fight Russians ‘without sparing bullets’ and say they hope to one day face Russia in battle.”
Zakharova suggested that these details undermine Macron’s claims of dedication to the peace process.
France has delivered over €3.7 billion (roughly $4.1 billion) worth of military assistance to Ukraine since the conflict’s escalation in February 2022.
Macron has argued that deploying French troops to Ukraine could help deter Russia, should a peace agreement between Kiev and Moscow be reached. Earlier this year, he revealed a French-British plan to organize a “reassurance force” to support any potential ceasefire, a move that sparked protests in Paris from demonstrators opposing NATO’s perceived militarism.
Russian officials have repeatedly insisted that NATO’s presence in Ukraine is unacceptable, citing the alliance’s expansion as a fundamental cause of the conflict.
Earlier this month, Russian and Ukrainian representatives met in Istanbul for their first formal negotiations since 2022. The meeting resulted in the largest prisoner exchange so far and an agreement to draft written proposals before the next round of talks, scheduled by Russia for June 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment