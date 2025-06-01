Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin unveils advancement on record prisoner exchange

2025-06-01 07:42:13
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has announced progress in preparing a major prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides having officially exchanged lists of individuals they wish to see returned. The development follows recent peace talks in Istanbul, the first direct negotiations since Ukraine withdrew from dialogue in 2022.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the planned exchange involves 1,000 prisoners from each side, marking what could become the largest swap since the conflict intensified in 2022. Peskov noted that while the process is complex and labor-intensive, it is advancing quickly, as both sides are eager to move forward.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed via Telegram that Kiev has received Russia's list and is now verifying the identities and details of those requested for exchange.

Previous swaps have occurred throughout the conflict, but none at this scale. In addition to the prisoner exchange, last week's two-hour meeting in Istanbul also included the sharing of preliminary ideas for a possible ceasefire. The parties have agreed to stay in contact.

Ukraine also reportedly requested a face-to-face meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelensky, which Moscow acknowledged it is considering. Earlier this month, President Putin expressed willingness to resume direct talks without preconditions, emphasizing that Russia seeks a lasting and fair peace that addresses the core causes of the conflict.

