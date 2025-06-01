403
Stalin comes back to Moscow
(MENAFN) A monument to Joseph Stalin has been restored at Taganskaya station in the Moscow Metro, though not in its original form. The reinstated high relief—originally removed in 1966 during renovations—has been recreated in a more modest version. The move has sparked mixed reactions: some citizens laid carnations at the site in tribute, while others protested with portraits of current Russian leaders and quotes denouncing Stalinism. For some, the statue is a tribute to history; for others, it’s a worrying step backward.
While monuments to Stalin have appeared in various regions across post-Soviet Russia—including Dagestan, North Ossetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Rostov, and Bashkiria—its reappearance in central Moscow is seen by many as controversial. Still, others argue the Metro is a fitting location since Stalin himself was closely involved in its development, and it stands as one of the world's most architecturally striking subway systems.
Stalin’s legacy in the Moscow Metro has stirred debate before. In 2009, a line from the Soviet anthem referencing Stalin was restored at Kurskaya station, causing outrage among human rights groups. Despite protests, the phrase remained—without signaling a return of the USSR.
Critics of these symbolic gestures warn they may signal a subtle revival of Soviet-era ideology. However, others ask a more pointed question: what does Stalin represent today?
To some, Stalin symbolizes sheer industrial and organizational power. He is credited with rapidly modernizing the USSR, narrowing the economic gap with Western Europe. Between 1928 and 1937, production in sectors like steel, oil, and automobiles grew dramatically. The Soviet economy saw rapid expansion.
Stalin’s name is also linked to significant cultural and technological achievements: the rise of Soviet cinema, large-scale tank production, victory in World War II, the launch of the VDNKh exhibition, the creation of the atomic bomb, and the very Moscow Metro itself. For many, especially younger, technically educated Russians in their 30s and 40s, these accomplishments overshadow the political controversies. In their view, the historical numbers speak for themselves.
