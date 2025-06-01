Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada, UK Forge Stronger Collaboration in High-Level Talks

Canada, UK Forge Stronger Collaboration in High-Level Talks


2025-06-01 07:12:14
(MENAFN) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy held a strategic discussion on Friday, focusing on bolstering collaboration between the two allied nations across key global issues.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Anand expressed appreciation for the conversation, which touched on mutual concerns including national security, economic advancement, and broader international cooperation.

“Shared priorities on security, economic growth, and international cooperation” were central to the dialogue, Anand noted, describing the exchange as productive.

She emphasized her commitment to deepening bilateral ties, stating: “I look forward to working together to strengthen the Canada–UK relationship.”

The call comes at a pivotal moment as both countries seek to reinforce their geopolitical alignment in an increasingly complex international landscape. With rising global tensions and shifting economic dynamics, Ottawa and London appear poised to elevate joint efforts on issues ranging from defense coordination to trade and diplomacy.

MENAFN01062025000045017169ID1109621562

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search