Colombian President's Security Crisis Exposes Cartel Militarization And Governance Struggles
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian President Gustavo Petro canceled public appearances and silenced his social media accounts for 48 hours last week after intelligence revealed active assassination plots involving military-grade weapons.
Security forces confirmed drug cartels acquired Israeli-made Spike anti-tank missiles capable of penetrating armored vehicles and downing aircraft, with two such systems recently discovered near Bogotá.
This escalation follows the March 2025 killing of Clan del Golfo member Santander Franco Jimenez, who allegedly orchestrated a missile attack plan against Petro's presidential plane during a rural security operation in Valle del Cauca.
Cartels now wield arsenals rivaling state forces, leveraging stolen military hardware including 37 missing missiles and millions of bullets from compromised armories.
A U.S.-made Javelin launcher -designed to destroy tanks-was seized from Mexico's Jalisco Cartel, highlighting regional arms trafficking networks.
Colombia's Defense Ministry reports a 9% budget increase to $54.2 trillion COP ($9.55 billion) for 2024 to combat these threats, though security infrastructure remains strained.
Violence has surged in strategic zones like Norte de Santander, where ELN guerrillas and FARC dissidents clash over drug corridors, displacing thousands since January 2025.
The U.S. issued a Level 3 travel advisory in April, warning of terrorism and kidnappings in seven departments, while border regions face“do not travel” alerts due to armed conflicts.
Petro's“Total Peace” negotiations with rebel groups stalled in mid-2024, with ELN leaders now seeking accelerated talks before his 2026 term ends.
Behind these crises lies systemic corruption : police suppressed evidence of anti-tank weapons found in Bogotá, while cartels infiltrate military units to steal equipment.
Authorities recently dismantled the Cali-based Los Mazamorreros gang, seizing narcotics and weapons linked to homicides, though such victories remain isolated.
For businesses, the turmoil signals heightened operational risks. Cartels' advanced weaponry threatens logistics routes, while security costs escalate for foreign firms in resource-rich conflict zones.
Stabilizing Colombia-the world's top cocaine producer-remains critical for global narcotics markets and regional trade flows, particularly as Petro's survival tactics expose governance fractures undermining investment security.
