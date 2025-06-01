403
Kuwait Marks Mon. 1St Anniversary. Of Crown Prince Assumption Of Office
KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait celebrates tomorrow, Monday, the first anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's appointment as Crown Prince, a significant milestone in the nation's ongoing journey of development and diplomacy.
This occasion marks one year since the Amiri Decree of June 1, 2024, in which His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, nominated Sheikh Sabah for the role.
The formal appointment followed on June 2 with support from the Kuwaiti public, as he delivered a heartfelt speech at the time of his appointment, pledging loyalty to the Amir and the country.
He vowed to serve Kuwait with dedication, to protect its stability, promote unity, and work tirelessly for its advancement, while remaining committed to Islamic values and national principles.
On the same day, the Cabinet, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, convened in a special session to formally endorse Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled as Crown Prince, where he took the constitutional oath before them.
Throughout the past year, His Highness demonstrated active leadership and deep commitment to national development and diplomacy.
He closely followed the implementation of Kuwait's development plans, inaugurated major infrastructure projects, attended national ceremonies, welcomed key international and regional figures, and honored citizens with exceptional achievements.
His efforts also extended to high-level diplomatic visits that solidified Kuwait's presence internationally, including his visit to Saudi Arabia on June 11, 2024, where he met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.
During this visit, both parties discussed ways to enhance bilateral relation, as well as shared regional and international concerns.
On September 19, 2024, His Highness led Kuwait's delegation to the 79th session of the UN's General Assembly in New York, where he also represented the Amir at the Summit of the Future.
Furthering Kuwait's role in regional diplomacy, His Highness visited Qatar in October, to lead Kuwait's delegation at the third Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit, where he highlighted the importance of sports diplomacy, calling for united regional efforts to address key topics, such as the Palestinian cause.
Representing the Amir, His Highness welcomed several international and regional leaders, organizations representatives and seniors.
In November, he continued his diplomatic momentum by leading Kuwait's delegation to the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, and the following day, to Azerbaijan, where he participated in the COP29 Global Climate Summit.
In March, he also headed the Kuwaiti delegation to the Arab League's emergency summit in Cairo, reaffirming Kuwait's commitment to Arab unity and shared strategies in addressing regional challenges.
On May 25, His Highness represented Kuwait at two summits in Malaysia, involving ASEAN, GCC and China.
Shortly after, from May 28 to 31, he visited Japan where he met with senior Japanese officials to discuss areas of mutual interest, noting that this visit culminated in an agreement to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
His Highness's leadership, over the past year, has reinforced Kuwait's diplomatic identity, shaped over decades of dedicated service, and his long-standing contributions have helped define the country's foreign policy and its approach to major global and regional issues.
He has also emphasized the importance of Arab solidarity, calling for greater integration and effective collective action, particularly in support of Palestine and the implementation of international resolutions.
Internationally, he has upheld Kuwait's foreign policy principles rooted in respect for sovereignty, non-intervention in internal affairs, and commitment to international law.
Born in 1953, His Highness earned a degree in Political Science in 1977 and began his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1978, later he served as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
His career includes roles as Minister of Social Affairs, Minister of Information, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, before being appointed Prime Minister in 2019, a position in which he formed four successive governments.
His appointment as Crown Prince marks a new chapter in his ongoing service to Kuwait and its people.
