U.S. Senators Visit Ukraine Amid Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the arrival of U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal in Kyiv, recognizing their visit as occurring at a crucial point in time when global cooperation is urgently required to secure “an honorable and lasting peace.”
“I am grateful that you are in Ukraine precisely when coordination of efforts is most needed,” Zelenskyy stated after the meeting on Friday, referring to it as “a good discussion.”
Their talks focused on collaborative strategies to counter Russian hostility and promote progress in peace negotiations.
The president accused Russia of misusing diplomatic channels while simultaneously planning new military offensives and dismissing ceasefire initiatives. He stressed that “additional pressure is needed” to counter these actions effectively.
Zelenskyy expressed approval for a bipartisan sanctions proposal supported by 82 members of the U.S. Senate, describing it as a critical mechanism to “force Russia into peace.”
He also underscored the necessity of America’s active engagement in future diplomatic discussions. “It is the United States’ real involvement at every stage of the negotiations that can guarantee a reliable peace,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal also met with the cross-party U.S. Senate delegation.
He called for more stringent sanctions against Russia and advocated for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine.
Shmyhal expressed his appreciation to the U.S. administration, lawmakers, and citizens for their broad and meaningful assistance to Ukraine’s defense of democratic ideals and liberty.
“We are grateful to the US President, Congress and the American people for their extensive and significant support to Ukraine in the fight for democratic values and freedom,” he shared on X.
