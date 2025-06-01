403
Karnataka: Lokayukta Raids Uncover ₹24.47 Crore In Assets From Seven Government Officials
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police carried out simultaneous raids at 33 locations linked to seven government officials across Karnataka, uncovering assets valued at ₹24.47 crore. The action followed allegations of disproportionate wealth and targeted officials in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bellary, Davangere, Udupi, Gadag, and Dharwad.</p><p>The officials under scrutiny include Sidaligappa Banasi, District Manager at the Devaraj Aras Development Corporation in Belagavi; Shail Subhash Tatrani, First Division Assistant in the Audit Office, Bagalkote; Amin Muktar Ahmed, Superintendent Engineer with the PWD in Bellary; Ramakrishna Balappa Gudageri, PDO of Bada Gram Panchayat in Haveri; Girish Rao, MESCOM Accountant in Karkala, Udupi; Gangadhar Veerappa Shirol, Project Director of Nirmiti Kendra in Gadag; and H Suresh, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department in Dharwad. The raids also extended to properties owned by their relatives.</p><p>Among the officials raided, Amin Muktar Ahmed, the PWD Superintendent Engineer in Bellary, was found to possess the highest value of assets, totalling ₹7.31 crore. This included 31 plots, ₹25.49 lakh in cash, and gold ornaments worth ₹79 lakh.</p><p><strong>Details of disproportionate assets seized</strong></p><p><strong>1.</strong> <strong>Sidaligappa Ningappa Banasi – District Manager, D. Devaraj Aras Development Corporation, Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi</strong></p><p>Immovable assets: 4 plots, 1 residential house – ₹1.02 crore</p><p>Movable assets: ₹18,000 in cash, gold worth ₹34.64 lakh, vehicles worth ₹10.60 lakh – Total ₹45.42 lakh</p><p>Total: ₹1.48 crore</p><p><strong>2. Shail Subhash Tatrani – FDA, Audit Office, Bagalkote</strong></p><p>Immovable assets: 3 plots, 6 residential houses, 6.38 acres of agricultural land – ₹2.27 crore</p><p>Movable assets: Gold worth ₹21 lakh, vehicles worth ₹45.60 lakh – Total ₹66.61 lakh</p><p>Total: ₹2.93 crore</p><p><strong>3. Amin Muktar Ahmed – Superintendent Engineer, PWD, Bellary</strong></p><p>Immovable assets: 31 plots, 2 residential houses, 5.30 acres of agricultural land – ₹5.71 crore</p><p>Movable assets: ₹25.49 lakh cash, gold worth ₹79 lakh, vehicles worth ₹47.10 lakh, household items worth ₹10 lakh – Total ₹1.61 crore</p><p>Total: ₹7.31 crore</p><p><strong>4. Ramakrishna Balappa Gudageri – PDO, Bada Gram Panchayat, Shiggaon Taluk, Haveri</strong></p><p>Immovable assets: 2 plots, 1 residential house, 9.7 acres of agricultural land – ₹86.16 lakh</p><p>Movable assets: ₹79,000 cash, gold worth ₹8.53 lakh, vehicles worth ₹13.50 lakh, household items worth ₹10 lakh – Total ₹32.82 lakh</p><p>Total: ₹1.18 crore</p><p><strong>5. Girish Rao – Accountant, MESCOM, Karkala, Udupi</strong></p><p>Immovable assets: 5 plots, 1 residential house, 1 commercial shop – ₹2.48 crore</p><p>Movable assets: ₹4,000 cash, gold worth ₹30.25 lakh, vehicles worth ₹9.50 lakh, mobile phone worth ₹1.24 lakh – Total ₹41 lakh</p><p>Total: ₹2.89 crore</p><p><strong>6. Gangadhar Veerappa Shirol – Project Director, Nirmiti Kendra, Gadag</strong></p><p>Immovable assets: 4 plots, 7 residential houses, 3.29 acres of agricultural land – ₹2.68 crore</p><p>Movable assets: ₹25,000 cash, gold worth ₹27.53 lakh, vehicles worth ₹17.30 lakh, bank savings ₹21.25 lakh – Total ₹66.33 lakh</p><p>Total: ₹3.34 crore</p><p><strong>7. H Suresh – Chief Engineer, PWD, Dharwad</strong></p><p>Immovable assets: 2 plots, 2 residential houses, 6 commercial shops, 11.35 acres of agricultural land – ₹2.89 crore</p><p>Movable assets: ₹76,000 cash, gold worth ₹23.98 lakh, vehicles worth ₹26 lakh, bank balance ₹1.65 crore, household items worth ₹25 lakh – Total ₹2.40 crore</p><p>Total: ₹5.30 crore</p>
