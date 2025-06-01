403
Trump Assures Macron “Fine” Following Viral Slap Incident
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has assured that French President Emmanuel Macron is “fine” following a widely circulated clip showing his wife, Brigitte Macron, seemingly slapping him aboard their plane.
The video, which rapidly gained attention online, was recorded on May 25 as the French first couple landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, to kick off their Southeast Asia tour. As the plane’s door opened, Macron was seen engaged in conversation off-camera when two arms in red sleeves suddenly pushed against his face, covering his mouth and jaw. Macron then stepped back, smiled, and waved after spotting cameras. Brigitte, also dressed in red, soon appeared next to him. Macron offered his arm to her, but she declined, and the pair proceeded down the stairs together.
When asked on Friday whether he had any marital advice for Macron, Trump jokingly responded, “Make sure the door remains closed.”
He further commented, “That was not good,” before confirming he had spoken to Macron about the incident. “He’s fine, they’re fine,” Trump emphasized.
“They’re two really good people I know very well,” Trump added. “I don’t know what that was all about.”
Macron himself minimized the episode, telling reporters the exchange was simply the couple “having fun.”
He also addressed two other recent viral videos. “A lot of lunatics are spending their days interpreting all these videos,” he remarked.
One video, shot on a train bound for Ukraine, featured Macron alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Macron was briefly seen hiding a small object, which sparked unfounded drug use allegations dismissed by the Elysee Palace.
Another clip from the European Political Community summit in Albania two weeks ago showed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gripping Macron’s finger while seated—a gesture some perceived as an assertion of dominance.
Macron acknowledged the authenticity of all three videos but rejected the exaggerated interpretations surrounding them.
The Macrons have been married since 2007. They first met when Macron was a student and Brigitte was his high school teacher in Amiens. She is 24 years his senior.
