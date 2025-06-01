Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court Temporarily Reinstates Trump’s Tariffs

2025-06-01 03:50:53
(MENAFN) A U.S. federal appellate court has provisionally restored Leader Donald Trump's worldwide tariffs, reversing an earlier judgment that had blocked the levies and determined the administration had acted beyond its legal bounds.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an immediate administrative suspension, temporarily lifting the permanent injunctions that were ordered just one day earlier by the U.S. Court of International Trade.

As a result, the tariffs will stay in effect until at least June 9.

"The plaintiffs-appellees are directed to respond to the United States's motions for a stay no later than June 5, 2025," the appellate court announced.

"The United States may file a single, consolidated reply in support no later than June 9, 2025."

The international trade tribunal had determined on Wednesday that Trump had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The ruling argued that the administration had bypassed legislative oversight by using emergency economic powers to enforce the tariffs.

