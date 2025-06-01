403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Court Temporarily Reinstates Trump’s Tariffs
(MENAFN) A U.S. federal appellate court has provisionally restored Leader Donald Trump's worldwide tariffs, reversing an earlier judgment that had blocked the levies and determined the administration had acted beyond its legal bounds.
On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an immediate administrative suspension, temporarily lifting the permanent injunctions that were ordered just one day earlier by the U.S. Court of International Trade.
As a result, the tariffs will stay in effect until at least June 9.
"The plaintiffs-appellees are directed to respond to the United States's motions for a stay no later than June 5, 2025," the appellate court announced.
"The United States may file a single, consolidated reply in support no later than June 9, 2025."
The international trade tribunal had determined on Wednesday that Trump had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
The ruling argued that the administration had bypassed legislative oversight by using emergency economic powers to enforce the tariffs.
On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an immediate administrative suspension, temporarily lifting the permanent injunctions that were ordered just one day earlier by the U.S. Court of International Trade.
As a result, the tariffs will stay in effect until at least June 9.
"The plaintiffs-appellees are directed to respond to the United States's motions for a stay no later than June 5, 2025," the appellate court announced.
"The United States may file a single, consolidated reply in support no later than June 9, 2025."
The international trade tribunal had determined on Wednesday that Trump had exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
The ruling argued that the administration had bypassed legislative oversight by using emergency economic powers to enforce the tariffs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment