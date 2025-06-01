Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Blasts U.S. Over 50 Percent Steel Tariffs Hike

2025-06-01 03:08:10
(MENAFN) The European Commission (EC) on Saturday launched a fierce critique of the United States’ recent decision to escalate steel import tariffs from 25% to a staggering 50%, cautioning that this aggressive move could trigger immediate counteractions from Europe.

“We strongly regret the announced increase,” a Commission spokesperson conveyed in a statement sent via email, emphasizing that the decision “adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

This announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s Friday declaration that tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will be doubled to 50 percent, with the hike scheduled to begin on June 4, as shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform.

According to the Commission, the U.S. tariff escalation undermines ongoing diplomatic attempts to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. Earlier in April, the European Union had held back on imposing its own retaliatory tariffs to maintain space for dialogue. However, this recent development has shifted the EU’s stance towards readiness to respond decisively.

“The EU is prepared to impose countermeasures, including in response to the latest U.S. tariff increase,” the spokesperson stated, further noting that consultations to expand the scope of these measures are nearing completion. Both existing and any new EU countermeasures are slated to come into force by July 14 — or sooner "if circumstances require."

The initial round of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on March 12 targeted all steel and aluminum imports with a 25 percent levy, drawing heavy backlash from the U.S. automotive sector. Canada reacted swiftly with retaliatory tariffs, while the EU initially announced its own counter-tariffs but later withdrew them in an effort to keep negotiations open.

“The Commission has been clear about its readiness to act in defence of EU interests -- protecting our workers, consumers and industry,” the EC spokesperson affirmed.

