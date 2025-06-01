403
Oman Relays U.S. Nuclear Proposal "Elements" to Iran
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi disclosed that Oman had relayed the "elements" of a U.S. proposal to Iran, marking a key moment in the ongoing nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Araghchi shared on the social media platform X that Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi visited Tehran briefly earlier in the day to present the U.S. offer related to the nuclear deal discussions.
He emphasized that Iran "will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran."
Since April, Iran and the U.S. have engaged in five rounds of indirect talks brokered by Oman, including three sessions in Muscat and two in Rome. A sixth round is expected soon, though specifics on timing and venue remain unconfirmed.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed cautious hope about the negotiations in a White House press conference on Friday, saying, "I think we have a chance of making a deal with Iran."
However, tensions persist as the U.S. has recently insisted that Iran completely stop uranium enrichment, a demand Iran has firmly rejected.
