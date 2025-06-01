403
Floods Devastate Nigeria, Killing Over One Hundred Fifty
(MENAFN) The death toll from devastating floods in Mokwa, located in Nigeria’s Niger State, has surged to 151, local officials confirmed on Saturday.
Ibrahim Hussaini, the spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), provided the updated numbers after relentless heavy rains that began late Wednesday and persisted through Thursday wreaked havoc across the region. This severe weather event obliterated homes and critical infrastructure, including roads and two vital bridges.
“The current death toll is 151. 3,018 people have been displaced, 503 households and 265 houses affected by the disaster. Three communities have been swept away,” Hussaini stated.
Mokwa serves as an essential commercial hub connecting southern traders with northern agricultural zones, making the flooding’s impact profoundly significant both socially and economically.
In a swift response, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) convened a stakeholder meeting on Friday within Niger State. The gathering, focused on “Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Preparedness and Response,” united disaster management experts and partners to plan proactive measures against future flood risks.
Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed NEMA and security agencies to escalate search-and-rescue missions in the flooded areas, highlighting the critical need for rapid government intervention.
