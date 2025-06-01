Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Floods Devastate Nigeria, Killing Over One Hundred Fifty

Floods Devastate Nigeria, Killing Over One Hundred Fifty


2025-06-01 02:00:34
(MENAFN) The death toll from devastating floods in Mokwa, located in Nigeria’s Niger State, has surged to 151, local officials confirmed on Saturday.

Ibrahim Hussaini, the spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), provided the updated numbers after relentless heavy rains that began late Wednesday and persisted through Thursday wreaked havoc across the region. This severe weather event obliterated homes and critical infrastructure, including roads and two vital bridges.

“The current death toll is 151. 3,018 people have been displaced, 503 households and 265 houses affected by the disaster. Three communities have been swept away,” Hussaini stated.

Mokwa serves as an essential commercial hub connecting southern traders with northern agricultural zones, making the flooding’s impact profoundly significant both socially and economically.

In a swift response, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) convened a stakeholder meeting on Friday within Niger State. The gathering, focused on “Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Preparedness and Response,” united disaster management experts and partners to plan proactive measures against future flood risks.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed NEMA and security agencies to escalate search-and-rescue missions in the flooded areas, highlighting the critical need for rapid government intervention.

MENAFN01062025000045017169ID1109620667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search