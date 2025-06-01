Ador-AI Cracks Personalization With Artificial Intelligence By Launching Wellbeing Lounge Growersity

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 30, 2025 11:01 am - Across 5 main categories and 40 sub-categories of Personal growth, Growersity curates personalized feed by imbibing Artificial Intelligence. Get personalized curation of well-being videos and tips in just two clicks with Growersity

Consider Artificial Intelligence learning regarding your personal growth, hobbies & interests preferences, professional goals, aspirations and curating information in engaging format like Videos and Blogs just for you within 2 clicks.

Ador Growersity calls this era of Personalized Personal Growth Logs. We have seen written blog platforms, video-log platforms, personalized music streaming apps.

However there is not a single platform which curates Personal growth content based on your inclinations, preferences and goals. Ador Growersity has curated personalized upgrade lounge using artificial intelligence to curate content across 5 main categories and 40 sub-categories of personal growth.

Personal Growth is now becoming a regular preference for individuals. Everyone in urban and tier 1, tier 2 cities are now emphasizing on personal growth, well-ness, upgrade amidst hefty work schedules. Well-being, upgrade, personal growth, interests & hobbies is taking primary preference for individuals.

With increased inclination towards personal growth, individuals still require platform which curates information just for them, for their goals and preferences. Personalization with Artificial Intelligence has impacted various consumer tech categories. However, when it comes to personal growth and upgrade - Ador Growersity is the primary channel to introduce this across wide range of categories.

Ador Growersity aims to be one-stop engaging personal growth platform providing personalized content in engaging formats. As of now, Growersity hosts content in the format of videos and tips across genres like Facts, Tips, Quotes, Videos. With engaging appeal, widened categories of content, relatable subjects and scenarios - Ador Growersity has rolled out its proprietary recommendation tech platform.

Built on scoring methodology, Ador Growersity is methodological, statistics based and driven with intelligence of machine learning, artificial intelligence, trigonometry, coding foundational mathematics. Within 2 clicks, it generates scores across wide range of content pieces for individuals based on their personal growth preferences.

Here is information on Ador Growersity:

Ador Growersity aims to keep scaling its platform with more diverse categories, and with its scalability features across both user and content - Ador Growersity

is at the cusp of providing impact at an intersection of personal growth, upgrade and wellbeing.

Now you do not need to ask your friends or near ones to share you two quotes of motivation, or suggest you on some complex domain in the primary areas of leadership, mindset, well-being, work, hobbies, relationships. Growersity will do that for you by utilizing Artificial Intelligence and curate a feed that is exceptionally personalized and growth-oriented. You can now get unique jolts of motivational quotes, informational tips and personalized videos based on your preferences which you can also share with your circle.

Ador Growersity is now live on playstore: