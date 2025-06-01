Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LPG Rates Revised: Omcs Cut Commercial Gas Cylinder Price By ₹24 From June 1 Here's What You'll Pay Now

LPG Rates Revised: Omcs Cut Commercial Gas Cylinder Price By ₹24 From June 1 Here's What You'll Pay Now


2025-06-01 12:01:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19 kg LPG gas cylinder by ₹24, effective from June 1, 2025. The new retail price in the national capital will be ₹1,723.50, providing relief to commercial users across India.

MENAFN01062025007365015876ID1109620498

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search