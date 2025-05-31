Dubai: Some Qurbani Prices Start At Dh12,000, Surge Up To 80% Ahead Of Eid Al Adha

Muhammed Azam, an Indian expat and engineer working at a payment gateway firm, was taken aback when he visited the Al Qusais cattle market on Saturday evening. The reason? The prices of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid Al Adha had jumped far beyond his expectations.

“I bought a Somali ox for about Dh6,000 in 2023, and it weighed almost 450kg. But now, the same size starts at Dh10,000. That's over a 60 per cent increase,” said Azam.

He had traveled to his hometown in Kerala in Eid 2024 and missed last year's market pricing.“I thought I could manage with a budget of Dh10,000 this year. But here, even the goats are starting from Dh1,200,” he added.

Khaleej Times visited Al Qusais livestock market and spoke to several buyers and sellers, who confirmed the sharp price increase. Compared to just two years ago, the cost of sacrificial animals has increased by 60 to 80 percent.

At the market, here are the current prices:



Somali goats (15kg): Starting from Dh1,200

Indian goats (25kg ): Priced over Dh2,800

Pakistani goats (22kg): Starting from Dh2,500

Indian, Pakistani, or Somalian oxen (350–400kg): Starting from Dh9,000 Oxen (Over 450kg): Starting from Dh12,000

Significant price jump

Pakistani resident Abdul Shakoor, who was visiting the market to buy a sacrificial animal for Eid Al Adha , said this is the third year he has been buying from the same seller, and the price jump is significant.

“Two years ago, I paid around Dh1,600 for a decent goat. Now, they are asking Dh2,800 for the same size - and that's after bargaining,” he said.

“This Eid is important to us, but it's getting harder for middle-income families to afford the qurbani (sacrifice). I might have to share with a friend and buy an ox,” he added.

Why have prices increased?

Mohammed Usman, a livestock trader from Pakistan who has been selling animals in the UAE for eight years, explained that the price hike was inevitable this year.

“We are getting animals from suppliers at much higher rates. (Costs for) feed, transport, taxes have all increased. For example, transporting animals from Pakistan or India is much more expensive than it was three years ago,” he said.

Traders also pointed to the limited availability of animals.“There is high demand this year and limited supply. Prices rise automatically when there are more buyers and fewer animals,” he added.

Lala Khan, another trader at the market, said he has been in Dubai for fifteen years and hasn't seen this kind of price increase before.

“We have sold goats for Dh500 to Dh700 in previous years. Now, even the smallest Somali goat is at least Dh1,000 to Dh1,200. People are angry, but we also have no choice,” he said.

With prices expected to rise further as Eid approaches, shoppers are advised to book early.

“Demand for sacrificial animals is huge now, and buyers have already started purchasing. Due to the surge in demand, prices may rise even more as Eid Al Adha nears,” said Khan.